LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was stopped for an alleged traffic violation, now she and another suspect are facing multiple charges.

Lexington County deputies attempted to stop 33-year-old Kelly Ann Jordan as she drove over a fog line on Two Notch Road Wednesday. Jordan pulled over into a parking lot. However, instead of stopping for deputies, she and an unidentified passenger fled on foot.

She was eventually apprehended, and allegedly tossed a meth glass pipe in the process. A search of her abandoned car also resulted in 2 kilograms of meth, $12,560 in cash and a handgun.

The search didn't end there. Deputies then searched her home, where they found 15 ounces of meth, eight guns, ammunition, body armor and $2,520 in cash, according to a report.

This search led deputies to search the home of 33-year-old Clifford Lee Kyzer, where they came across a chop shop. Several allegedly stolen car were found at the home — two out of Lexington County. However, the cars had been altered to avoid detection.

Jordan, who is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, is charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime. Kyzer is charged with trafficking meth, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, operating a chop shop and receiving stolen goods. He was released after posting bail.