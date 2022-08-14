'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools

A motorcycle group partnered with a local Irmo church for a day of prayer ahead of school.

IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands.

The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders made their way to Chapin High School, Spring Hill High School, Dutch Fork High School, and Irmo High School. The final stop was Riverland Hills Church where the group prayed over Ben Lippen High School.

Mike Millington first started this prayer ride four years ago. He said the idea was to get out ahead of tragedy and put a prayer of protection over schools.

“The main focus was just because this was almost the first normal year back and we just wanted to let people know we’re in this together," Mike said.

Millington said this will also provide a safe space and comfort before entering school doors this week.

“There’s a lot of angst, there’s anxiety there’s a lot of different emotions that go with going back to school,” Millington said.

These emotions especially come, as parents and community members look back on the last school year.

“All this gun violence, all this, these other things that we know that our Heavenly Father can take care of us," Robert Braxton, president of the Apostle's Motorcycle Club said.

Stephanie Jones is headed to 10th grade and said this is the true definition of community.

“It makes me feel really special knowing that they pray for each individual school in our area," she said.