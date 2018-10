Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a stolen trailer.

The trailer, a white 2005 Bendron Titan trailer, was stolen on October 15 from a residence on the 2800 block of Sun Valley Drive in Sumter.

The trailer was converted into a camper, with a couch, TV and AC unit and ladder rack, according to the victim. It's serial number is 5UZBE1629FD029822

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

