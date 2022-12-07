Train cars derail in Warner Robins near Robins Air Force Base

Several cars flipped and are lying sideways off the track.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A set of train cars has derailed in Warner Robins near Robins Air Force Base, according to authorities.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said they're working on the derailment, but so far, no details are available.

There's no word on injuries so far.

All lanes of 247 south are closed at Watson Boulevard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation website.

Robins Air Force Base has closed its Watson Boulevard gate as well as its Green Street gate due to the derailment. The Russell Parkway gate remains open.

One witness told 13WMAZ it happened near the North Davis Drive and Highway 247 intersection.

She said several cars had flipped on its side.

13WMAZ has a crew headed to the scene, and we will update the story when more details are available.