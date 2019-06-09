CRESTON, South Carolina — A CSX train has derailed in Calhoun County after colliding with an 18-wheeler.

Calhoun County emergency officials tell News19 a cargo train and a semi struck each other around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The cargo train was crossing the tracks near Highway 6 and Creston Road when an 18 wheeler rolled onto the tracks. The truck did not move off the tracks in time and was hit by the oncoming train.

Investigators say the driver of the truck could not see the oncoming train because the sun was shining in his face at the time.

The driver of the 18 wheeler suffered minor injuries in the crash. No one on the train was hurt.