Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Expect delays on Chapin Road in Lexington after a train struck a tractor trailer Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Emergency personnel are in the 500 block of Chapin Road, where a CSX train has struck a tractor trailer. Officials say there are no injuries and there was no derailment.

Deputies say the train struck the semi on Chapin Road at Melanie Drive. While there were no injuries, officials say 150 gallons of fuel spilled from semi. However, officials say there are no hazmat concerns.

Early reports indicate the train was carrying coal and wood chips.

Lexington County Fire Services is securing the leak and SCDHEC has been notified for cleanup.

Initially closed, one lane is now open and deputies are directing traffic.

