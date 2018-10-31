Lexington County, SC (WLTX) — Expect delays on Chapin Road in Lexington after a train struck a tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Chapin Road in Lexington, causing some traffic headaches for several hours.

Emergency personnel says the incident happened in the 500 block of Chapin Road when the CSX train struck a tractor trailer. Officials say there are no injuries and there was no derailment.

While there were no injuries, officials say 150 gallons of fuel spilled from semi. However, officials say there were no hazmat concerns.

The train was carrying coal and wood chips.

Lexington County Fire Services secured he leak and SCDHEC was in charged of the cleanup.

© 2018 WLTX