Train, tractor-trailer collide in Clarendon County, one taken to hospital

The incident happened late Monday afternoon near the Sumter Highway.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALCOLU, S.C. — Clarendon County emergency officials say a train and tractor-trailer have collided near the town of Alcolu.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue said the incident happened at the entrance of Georgia Pacific, which is in the 8200 block of the Sumter Highway.

A picture form the scene shared by the agency showed the tractor trailer jackknifed and lying in a ditch beside the train and a set of tracks.

One patient was transported from the scene for medical treatment. The extent of that persons injuries is not yet known.

Crews are working to contain a fuel leak that occurred from the collision. It's not clear if the leak was coming from the truck or one of the rail cars.