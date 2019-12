COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department responded to a train versus tractor-trailer collision Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from Columbia Fire, a train and tractor-trailer collided just before 9 a.m. near the 4100 block of McCords Ferry Road. No injuries were reported.

The truck caught fire but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

McCords Ferry Road is closed at the 4100 block.

There are lights and cross bars at the crossing.