Richland County, SC (WLTX) -- It's one of the largest expansions the Midlands community has seen in years.

Trane now has a 1 million square foot facility in Richland County.

The 700 jobs projected for the factory are filling up, highlighting the need for more skill-based workers throughout the state.

"We've tripled the workforce in the last two years, and we're not done," said the President of Trane Commercial, Donny Simmons at their ribbon cutting Wednesday.

Company administrators, employees, along with state and county leaders celebrated the expansion Wednesday at their factory off I-77 and Killian Road.

"It's good news for the people who are looking for work," said Governor Henry McMaster, who toured the facility.

Trane manufactures, manages and services HVAC equipment systems.

The Richland County factory opened in 2003, but within the last two years, they've expanded from 300,000 to 1 million square feet under one roof.

As part of the company's expansion in the Midlands, they also installed a 1,342 kW GE solar PV system on the roof, which reduces over 74,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to reducing more than 4 million passenger cars miles driven - or equivalent to planting 43,150 trees.

Governor McMaster says this milestone at Trane highlights the talented workforce in South Carolina, too.

"We make fighter planes, we make commercial planes, we're getting ready to make football players with the Panthers coming to Rock Hill," said McMaster. "We make automobiles with Volvo, BMW, Mercedes and we export more tires than anybody in the country. With Bridgestone, Michelin and all those. We make things in South Carolina."

Out of 700 jobs in Trane's expansion, 600 are filled already.

"We work a lot with multiple schools around the state to help recruit and bring people in to work in our factories," said Simmons. "It's also another one of the reasons we chose to come to Columbia, South Carolina with this factory."

According to Midlands Technical College, middle-skilled workers are in high demand. We're talking about high school graduates with a two-year technical degree.

In fact, 20,000 of these jobs will be up for grabs in the state over the next five years.

The problem is, many South Carolinians don't have the education and training needed to fill these positions. 45% of these jobs require some career training, but not a 4-year degree. Only 29% of workers meet the hiring criteria.

Between now and the year 2022, it's estimated that 82% of all job openings in South Carolina will require a two-year education or a specialized certificate or training, according to SCDEW, South Carolina 2015 Job Skills Gap Update.

Basically, Midlands Tech notes students who get some training or education beyond high school are likely to be the most in-demand employees in the future.

"You notice there are not a lot of grease guns and tool kits in [the Trane factory]," said McMaster. "There are computers and that sort of thing. This is high-tech, high-pay work."

Information from Midlands Technical College also shows that salaries for these types of skill-based careers are competitive, often ranging from $40,000 to over $100,000 a year.

For job openings at Trane, click here.

At Wednesday's ribbon cutting, Trane also presented EdVenture Children's Museum of Columbia with a $5,000 check through the Ingersoll Rand Foundation to help promote the growth of early STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in the community.