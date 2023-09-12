Trans-Siberian Orchestra bringing 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve' to Colonial Life Arena in December

According to the band, this year’s tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Columbia in 2023 with two shows at Colonial Life Arena in December.

The group, known for turning Christmas classic songs into rock-and-roll epics, is bringing its "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO and More" tour to Columbia on December 8. Both shows will be on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 – at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

According to the band, this year's tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition. "We're pulling out all the stops to make sure this winter tour is our best show in years."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Tickets go on sale to the general public online only at Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.