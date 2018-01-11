Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Crews are on the scene at Lexington Middle School, where a blown transformer and downed electric lines caused the school to evacuate Thursday.

Lexington police says the lines went down on North Lake Drive at Lexington Middle School around 2:10 p.m. All northbound lanes of North Lake Drive were closed after the incident but have since reopened, according to a tweet by the Lexington Police Department.

TRAFFIC ALERT - All lanes are open on North Lake Drive at the Lexington Middle School.



The main entrance to the Lexington Middle School is closed while SCE&G works.



Dismissal at the Lexington Middle School will remains the regular time. pic.twitter.com/sdSKil29fW — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) November 1, 2018

All students and staff were evacuated as an extra precaution, according to Lexington County District One. However, dismissal time will remain at regular time for the school.

SCE&G is still on the scene, and has closed the school main entrance.

© 2018 WLTX