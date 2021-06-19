3 dead, multiple hurt after transit bus and SUV collided in SC

The crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a Williamsburg County transit bus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Three people are dead after a transit but and an SUV collided early Saturday morning in Georgetown County.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

Georgetown Fire EMS reports the crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a Williamsburg County transit bus with 35 people, including the driver.

One person on the bus has died along with two people in the SUV, according to Tony Hucks, the Assistant Chief with Georgetown EMS. He says all three of them died on scene.

At least three helicopters were called to the scene, and only one person was flown to the hospital for injuries. All ground transports were taken on two ambu-buses. It's not yet clear how many people were on them.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.