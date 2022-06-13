Transitional home serving formerly incarcerated women opens in Orangeburg

The home is currently accepting referrals for clients from the Department of Corrections, local jails, and Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Paths to Wholeness founder Reverend Minnie Anderson says her mother was part of her inspiration for opening "Bea's Home," a transitional home for formerly incarcerated women, in Orangeburg. The home was named in her honor.

“My mom, her whole life, she lived to be 93-years-old. Her whole life she spent helping women, and praying with women and counseling women and she wasn’t an educated women, but she knew they needed help," said Anderson.

The transitional home had its grand opening on Friday. Through the Paths to Wholeness organization, the home aims to serve as a guiding hand to women who are formerly incarcerated and seeking a second chance.

“As so many women who are abused, some are fortunate not to be incarcerated, but others it takes them to a whole different path," she said.

The organization received 501(C)3 certification in January 2021 and is working in collaboration with the Department of Social Services, Department of Mental Health, Orangeburg County First Steps, The Dawn Center, and other community agencies to develop a year-long holistic treatment plan for each woman at the home.

“We’re looking at the woman and we’re also looking at her family unit to try to bring them together to facilitate healing," said Anderson.

The women will have access to mental health counseling, case management services, and employment assistance. The mission of the home is to help reduce recidivism.

“When she leaves our program we want her to have some savings that she’s acquired in this year that can help her when she goes out to get started again," she said.

