Transitions Homeless Center celebrates 10 years of service

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of serving the community.

Since they opened a decade ago, they've been able to help more than three thousand people find permanent housing.

Craig Currey, the President and CEO of Transitions Homeless Center, has been there for nearly nine of those years.

"We help people who walk off the streets. We help people who are referred from partners and they come in," said Currey. "We take those 260 beds for men and women who are 18 and older. Our goal then is to get them into permanent housing."

On Tuesday, with singing and cake, they celebrated the organization and every client's birthday.

Happy 10th Birthday Transitions! Today the clients, staff, and volunteers came together for music, games, and cake.... Posted by Transitions Homeless Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Linda Smith is a client at Transitions who has been there for about three months.

"It's up to you if you really want to make it work," said Smith.

While she's had some things she's struggled with in her life, Smith is thankful for how the center has made an impact on her. She's meeting with a realtor soon to find a permanent home.

"I have more confidence in myself. I didn't think there was too much I could do. Even though being a (veteran), everybody feels like you've got money," explained Smith. "If you don't know how to manage your money. You don't have nothing."

Smith is glad Transitions has found someone to help her with learning how to get her finances in order and to buy a home.

Currey is thankful for the support they've received from the community to help make a difference.