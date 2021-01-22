Transitions Homeless Center needs your help

The largest homeless center in the Midlands has been operating throughout the entire pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center has been working to help the homeless in the Midlands for almost 10 years, and has remained open throughout the pandemic, doing what they can to help our community.

“We’ve had more people during the day," said Elizabeth Igleheart, vice president of Transitions. "We’ve been pretty steady in terms of the 260 beds being full most nights, so there’s just a lot of ongoing wear and tear on the equipment.”

As in most operations, things break or need replacing, so they need your help.

“Some of our kitchen equipment is biting the dust," Igleheart told News19. "A new steamer for our kitchen, it’s steamed its last dish.”

Thanks to Chrissy Brown at @WoodmenLife for helping to raise money for new washing machines! 100% of your donation goes to Transitions, so help her reach her $5,000 goal by donating today! https://t.co/RuUpMZUWqn pic.twitter.com/W5I8qfMbxF — Transitions (@TransitionsSC) January 19, 2021

Another more expensive issue has also arisen in the new year.

“We split the cost of food 50/50 with Salvation Army, and we get to buy the food through their national contract, so we get good pricing but we split whatever the cost is for the year with them," Igleheart explained. "We’ve had this board member who has covered our 50% for the last several years."

Igleheart said the board member who usually pays their share of the food costs has been hit hard by the pandemic, "so he’s not going to be able to do his gift this year like he has been, so now we have to come up with the $60K for our half of the food cost.”

What a great group of volunteers at the IWC last night! Thanks to Laura, Dianne, Nicole, Sandy, Hank, & Tom for helping. Extra big thanks to Tom & Laura for sourcing clothing, sock, and underwear donations from neighbors & friends at @uucolumbia1! pic.twitter.com/fvsaUNzqRU — Transitions (@TransitionsSC) January 21, 2021

Igleheart says the Midlands community has always stepped up to help Transitions in the past, and they’re hoping they will come through again.

“Having the community caring and thinking about what our homeless clients need during this time is very important to us to help make those purchases and to keep the clients moving forward towards a better future for themselves,” Igleheart said.

If you'd like to donate to Transitions, click here.