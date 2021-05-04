Deputies save trapped dog who managed to get stuck under a shed

Bear, 115 pounds of fluff, was no where to be found when Gloria Fluker realized her 12-year-old dog had become trapped under a storage shed in her yard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman is thanking Richland County deputies for saving her dog's life after he got stuck under her shed.

Fluker, who is 72, could not save Bear when she realized what had happened. She realized the dog had been stuck for over 24 hours when she called for help.

Deputies responded to her home on April 25 and found Bear under the shed. There was not enough space to pull him out, according to the report, so RCSD called the Columbia Fire Deparrmtnet for assistance.

"All of the officers became a team working together for over an hour while reassuring me that they would get him,” Fluker said.

The fire department responded with tools to pry up the floor of the shed. Deputies and firemen worked together to remove the floor and lift Bear to safety.

Fluker, an educator of 32 years, has lived in the North Twenty One Terrace community in Columbia for many years. She taught 15 years at DJJ, and taught adult education classes at Manning Correctional Institution, according to RCSD.

“It’s no secret that now is a difficult time to be a police officer but every day we’re reminded of why we do this job. This was one of those moments,” Sheriff Lott said. “I appreciate Ms. Fluker taking the time to contact me with praise for these deputies.”