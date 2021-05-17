Delays in your trash pickup in Richland County? Here's what the county says

The county's solid waste department says they're tracking collection routes and coordinating efforts to try and make sure they're aren't gaps in service.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County government says staff shortages are leading to delays in trash pickup for some residents.

The county says the shortages are not with county employees, but rather with the businesses they contract with for trash collection.

“We are working with each of the four companies currently contracted to provide service in an attempt to alleviate the problems we are now facing,” said John Ansell, general manager for the County’s Solid Waste & Recycling Division (SW&R).

The county's solid waste department says they're tracking collection routes and coordinating efforts to try and make sure they're aren't gaps in service. They say they're working with these third-party companies.

“We have a commitment to serve each citizen completely and fairly in accordance with our solid waste ordinance, and we do take that commitment seriously,” Ansell said.

The county suggest people can also use their drop-off locations if that becomes necessary. The county says people who choose that option should be aware of the following:

The Clemson Road drop-off site only accepts recycling materials. The site is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily except for Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Lower Richland Drop-off Center accepts bulk items, metal, construction debris, electronics, waste tires, latex paint and recycling materials. Updated hours for the site are: 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sundays and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The site is closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The County’s C&D Landfill accepts the same materials as Lower Richland. It operates 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays.