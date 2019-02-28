LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — People in some parts of Lexington County will see some changes to the garbage pickup service, including a price increase.

Officials with Lexington County say subscribers will experience both service provider and rate changes beginning in April.

With curbside collection contracts set to expire soon, county officials say they have selected new service providers after going through a competitive bid process.

Officials say there are several reasons for the increase in monthly rates. primarily the increased cost to provide waste collection services since the rates were last increased in 2009. Equipment costs, employee salaries, fuel and insurance costs have all increased significantly since the present rates were set.

The changes, which go into effect on April 1, are detailed below based on the outlined franchise maps.

Lexington County

District 1:

The service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Capital Waste Services.

Household, yard waste and every other week recycling services will be provided.

The curbside collection rate will increase from $15.95 to $26.45 per month for subscribers.

The backdoor collection rate will increase from $30.45 to $40.45 per month.

Capital Waste Services will use customers’ existing household waste and recycling carts which are being purchased by Capital Waste from Advanced Disposal.

Capital Waste Services will send a postcard with further information to existing customers the week of March 4th on how to sign up for service on their website.

Collection day will likely change.

A new service agreement and quarterly invoice (April through June 2019) will be mailed to customers during the week of March 11th.

District 1 customers with questions can contact Capital Waste Services at their website www.Capwasteservices.com or call them at (803) 814-0040

District 5:

The service provider will change from Advanced Disposal to Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia.

District 5 has been divided into two service areas: Urban and Rural. The urban service area will receive household garbage and yard-waste collection weekly and recycling collection every other week. The rural service area will only receive weekly household garbage collection. Yard waste and recycling collection service is unavailable. Yard Waste and Recyclable materials can be taken to any one of the County’s 11 Collection and Recycling Centers or the Edmund Landfill.

(south of Edmund Highway, Gator Road and Glenn Road) will see a change in curbside collection from $15.95 to $33.00 per month. Backdoor collection rates will change from $30.45 to $66.00 per month. Collection day is likely to be changed and services (household, yard waste and recycling) in the Urban area will be collected on different days of the week. Household waste on either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, Recycling every other week on Thursday and Yard Waste on Friday.

Tyler’s Sanitation of Columbia will be providing customers with new household waste and/or recycling carts. Advanced Disposal will be collecting their carts the last week of their service in March.

Existing customers will receive a letter, collection information and Quarterly Invoices (April to June 2019) on or about March 1 and 2 from Tyler’s Sanitation informing them of the changes and how to sign up for service.

District 5 customers with questions can contact Tyler’s Sanitation at (803) 626-9000.

For information on solid waste franchise district boundaries, contact Lexington County Solid Waste Management at (803) 755-3325, or visit Lexington County’s Solid Waste Management website.