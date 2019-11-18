ELGIN, S.C. — A new travel stop in Elgin will add nearly 100 jobs to Kershaw County.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores opened the new location Thursday, off of Interstate 20, at Exit 87, which is the White Pond Road exit.

Love's said in a release, the location adds 99 jobs and 103 truck parking spaces to Elgin. In the same release, Love's announced the opening of a another location in Calhoun, Georgia.

“Love’s is pleased to bring two more convenient, clean and friendly locations to the southeast,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We’re proud to add parking spaces to areas where our customers need them, and both of these locations are conveniently located directly off the interstate.”

The travel stop will be open 24/7 and includes an Arby's, eight showers and laundry facilities among other amenities.

Love's also announced it will donate $2,000 that will be split between Lugoff-Elgin High School and Doby's Mill Elementary School in Elgin.

According to the release, there are more than 500 Love's locations in 41 states.