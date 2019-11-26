ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Holiday travel is well underway and travelers are getting a head start.

"Who's going to go tomorrow? Go on Tuesday" is the advice from Fran Shelton, a traveler from Asheville heading out early to her Thanksgiving destination.

Shelton is doing so because the day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA expecting more than 55 million travelers to take to the road and skies and 750,000 of them traveling from Wednesday to Thursday will be South Carolinian's. Drivers traveling on I-26 this holiday season speak about what they’ve been seeing out on the road and their strategy for beating the traffic.

"We’re traveling from Ohio to Florida for Thanksgiving with family and friends and we decided to leave early because of traffic" says Rita Sablar.

Floridian Mike Moretti and his family are coming back from vacation, but are following the same rules as everyone else heading out for vacation early for the holidays.

"Yeah we’re coming back home we were in North Carolina on a family vacation and we just wanted to get back on the road a little earlier there’s still a bunch of traffic out there already but we still wanted to beat a little bit of traffic" says Moretti.

With the nearly 650,000 South Carolinian's on the road there’s a few extra items AAA travel expert Ernie King says drivers may want to pack.

"If you’re able to put anything in the trunk of your vehicle whether it be some jumper cables, spare batteries and a flashlight, warm blankets, bottle waters and an extra tire and making sure that it’s filled with air very important things to have so you can be prepared" says King.