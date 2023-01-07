Planes, trains, and automobiles: How Midlands residents are traveling for July 4

People are getting out and about to enjoy a few days off work during July 4 weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Warm weather, lower gas prices, and a break from work create the perfect combination for people stepping out and enjoying themselves.

AAA predicted 50.7 million Americans would travel this holiday weekend, up by more than two million from 2022. This includes people in the Midlands.

People like Xander, Logan, and Emma Hayes decided to stay local by hanging out in West Columbia.

"We got here pretty early, actually," Xander said. "We got here about 9 o'clock, so the parking lot still had spots by the river."

However, these three weren't the only ones to hit the road in a car today.

AAA's research expected 43.2 million Americans to drive to their destination over the weekend.

With some driving, others took to the sky. One family drove to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport from Augusta, Georgia, because it had the only flight their son needed.

"We're sending him off to college to play football out in Kansas," said Sharon Rentz.