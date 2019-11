COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trenholm Road has reopened after a water main break closed it off for weeks.

A sinkhole created by a water main break happened on October 14 in one of the busiest locations in Columbia, near Forest Acres.

A 16-inch water main break under the section of road caused erosion, and then eventually a road collapse, according to Columbia Water.

