COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the City of Columbia, the sinkhole on Trenholm Road will be repaired and the road reopened on November 1.

Work began Wednesday morning to repair the sinkhole on Trenholm Road after the City of Columbia finalized a contract to fix the road.

On October 14, a sinkhole formed due to erosion after a 16-inch water main break beneath the road. The road remains closed until repairs are completed, which Columbia Water estimates will be around November 1.

The closure affects the section of Trenholm Road between Dean Hall Lane and Saramont Road. The city has posted detour signs in order to reroute drivers in the impacted area until then.

Columbia Water Customer Care Center may be reached at (803) 545-3300.