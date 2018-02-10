Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The trial involving two Orangeburg County lawmakers began on Monday.

Last year, Representative Jerry Govan was charged with assault and battery third degree after Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter accused him of assaulting her at the state house.

This all started over a dispute of an amendment to a bill that consolidates Orangeburg County School districts.

On the stand Rep. Cobb-Hunter explained that on May 11, 2017 Rep. Govan came towards her "looking agitated."

According to her testimony and the original arrest warrant, Rep.Govan yelled "don't put words in my mouth" while coming towards her.

She says she then put out her hand, holding her cell phone and a copy of legislation, as if to stop him from coming forward.

"He walked into my phone, grabbed my wrist, pushed me back," says Rep. Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

She says as a result, her wrist was injured and she still feels pain in that wrist today.

A state house nurse testified that she treated Cobb-Hunter for mild swelling in her arm.

Three house members, along with the sergeant of arms for the House also testified about what they saw and heard that day.

"After all of the roadblocks that were put in my way, I'm just very glad to be at this point where I can share my story and have six people decide whether or not what happened to me was an assault, as I think it was," says Rep. Cobb-Hunter, who was pleased to finally get a chance to tell her story in court.

"I really can't underestimate how difficult it was to get to this point," says Cobb-Hunter. "If it wasn't for my attorney's persistence, I'd still be whining about not being able to have the ability to get due process. What that says for me is that if someone like me has this kind of trouble getting a complaint filed, what does that say for other women as me who aren't as allegedly connected as I am supposed to be."

Rep. Govan says he was disappointed with the testimony he heard, and believes he acted reasonably.

"It's kind of disappointing in terms of hearing some of the things that were said, which simply are not true," says Govan. "I'm innocent and I acted in an appropriate way that I thought any reasonable person would under the circumstances. By the time we finish this litigation I hope that's proven out not just for my sake, but for my family's sake and my constituents that I served for the past 25 years."

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. Representative Govan could testify at that time.

