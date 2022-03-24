Residents weigh in on possible Triangle City Fountain removal

West Columbia City Council begins discussing the removal of the Triangle City Fountain, and locals are not happy.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The potential removal of a West Columbia landmark has caused a stir among residents.

City leaders are hoping to remove the Triangle City Fountain, and residents do not want that to happen.

"I like it just the way it is," said resident, Mariellen Dennis.

On Monday, the City of West Columbia allowed Assistant City Administrator of Development, Tara Greenwood, to present the idea of tearing down the fountain.

"The city can bring a world renowned piece of artwork called "A Tribute to Anna Hyatt Huntington's 'Fighting Stallions'" created by local sculptor, Thomas Humphries," Greenwood explained. "The sculpture will be incorporated at the current site of the Triangle City Fountain, where the bottom of the fountain will serve as the foundation of the piece."

In a statement, the city cited upkeep cost as the reasoning for wanting to get rid of the statue.

"Even though the fountain has been maintained, the original construction could not hold up to the impact of running water. Rebuilding the fountain… the cost would between $110,000 and $150,000," said Communications Director, Anna Huffman.

The city says replacing the fountain with the stallion statue would be roughly $50,000.

Despite the difference in cost, West Columbia resident Chris Robertson says he believes the project would be a waste of money.

"Why spend the money changing something that fits when there's so much else you could do?" Robertson asked.

The city council will meet again on April 5 to further discuss the potential for changing the fountain.