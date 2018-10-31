Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Young patients at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital in Columbia were able to take part in traditional trick or treat festivities during the annual Halloween Carnival held in the hospital's atrium.

Tyler Northam

Jordan Parker, a certified Childhood Specialist with the hospital, said that about 50 current patients and some former patients were able to dress up and trick or treat at tables set up by staff and volunteers, and take part in games such as Winnie the Pooh cornhole, and get their pictures taken with staff dressed as fairy princesses and part of the Star Wars Rebel Alliance.

Images from the annual trick or treat party for young patients of Palmetto Health Children's Hospital in Columbia, SC

There was a decorative pumpkin contest and even Palmetto Health service dogs got into the Halloween spirit!

A service dog takes part in Halloween festivities at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital in Columbia, SC

