COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - After more than two decades as one of the South Carolina law enforcement community's most visible fixtures, the man known as "Trooper Bob" is hanging up his badge.

Lt. Bob Beres tells The Associated Press he's retiring this fall after 24 years in the Patrol. His last day on the job will be Nov. 30.

One of the Patrol's chief spokesmen, Beres is tasked with sharing with reporters details about crash investigations and general safety tips. Standing 6-foot-5, Beres is impossible to miss, a larger-than-life presence on the job around the state.

But it's Beres' innovative use of social media that's not only won him legions of adoring fans across the state and region - it also landed him an Emmy award earlier this year.

