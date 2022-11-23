Unlicensed 15-year-old crashes into trooper's car on I-495 in Northern Virginia

Virginia State Police urge drivers to be careful when traveling this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia State Police is asking drivers to make #SmartChoices on the road this Thanksgiving holiday after a crash Tuesday involving an unlicensed 15-year-old and trooper.

The teen was headed down Interstate 495 in Northern Virginia Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the 15-year-old struck a trooper's car. Police say the teen was distracted and without a license when he got in the crash that put an adult and three other juvenile passengers at risk.

The trooper involved suffered minor injuries from the collision.

Police urge drivers to be cautious as even more motorists than usual are expected to be on the roads this holiday.

So - that's a #VSP trooper's vehicle after being struck 11/22/22 on I-495 in #NoVA by a 15-year-old driving distracted AND w/o a license...putting an adult & 3 other juvenile passengers at risk. Tpr suffered minor injuries. Plz make #SmartChoices on the road. #Thanksgiving2022 pic.twitter.com/RY6tY1JZtW — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) November 23, 2022

A portion of Interstate 95 is closed in both directions after two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Stafford, Virginia.

In tweets from the Virginia Department of Traffic Fredericksburg, the crash happened just north of exit 138. There is no word on the exact number of cars involved in the crash.