Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County Friday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins said troopers are looking for a light color, possibly white, mid-size pick-up truck. He said it possibly could have damage to the right side, hood, and windshield.

Cpl. Collins said the hit-and-run happened about 9 p.m. on YMCA Road. A bicyclist was traveling north on the road when it was struck from behind. The cyclist was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where they died from their injuries.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the identification of the driver is asked to contact Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).

