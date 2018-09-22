Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Tropical Storm Kirk formed over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean Saturday morning. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center expect Kirk to move westward across the deep tropical Atlantic.

Kirk was located about 450 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The storm was moving west at 14 mph. It had winds of 40 mph with stronger gusts. Some strengthening is expected through Sunday.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 35 miles mainly to the northwest of the center of circulation.

Elsewhere over the Atlantic, forecasters are watching Tropical Depression Eleven and two other tropical waves. The low near Bermuda may move toward the southeast coast. This may have an impact on the Carolinas.

Tropical Depression Eleven is expected to dissipate as it approaches the Lesser Antilles through Sunday.

