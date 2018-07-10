Columbia, SC — Tropical Storm Michael formed Sunday. It is the thirteenth named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Michael is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday or Tuesday.

The storm was located about 130 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It had winds of 50 mph with stronger gusts. Tropical Storm Michael was moving north-northeast at 3 mph.

maxuser

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth in Cuba and the coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche.

Interests along the northeastern and central Gulf Coast should watch Michael closely. The risk of dangerous storm surge, rainfall and high winds continues to increase for the Gulf Coast.

For South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center is indicating the storm will move through the state as a tropical storm by Thursday. If the storm takes this path, or a similar path, we can expect gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and the potential for severe weather.

The Weather Prediction Center is expecting 2.5 to 3 inches of rain to fall across the state over the next seven days. This will not be good for areas saturated from Hurricane Florence.

There is still a lot of uncertainty with Michael. Changes in the track, timing and strength could mean significant changes in our forecast. This will be a storm we will have to continue to monitor through the end of the workweek.

© 2018 WLTX