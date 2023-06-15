Truck crashes into Columbia cemetery, knocking over at least 12 tombstones

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, off of Farrow Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A truck crashed into a Columbia cemetery Thursday afternoon, knocking over at least 12 tombstones.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. at Lincoln Cemetery, off of Farrow Road.

Leevy's Funeral Home said 12 tombstones were knocked over and several other graves were affected.

We don't know what caused the truck to veer into the cemetery or if the driver was injured.