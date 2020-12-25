One dead after pickup crashes into fire truck on Christmas Eve

One person is dead after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into an Orangeburg County fire truck on Christmas Eve.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a pickup truck lost control and crashed into a fire truck in Orangeburg County on Christmas Eve.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 301, just south of S.C. Hwy 4, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2008 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. 301 when the vehicle lost control, crossed the median and struck an Orangeburg County fire truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was killed. The driver of the fire truck was not injured.