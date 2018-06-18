A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal overturned in Cayce Monday afternoon, spilling scrap metal and debris across Knox Abbott Drive.

Officials say the accident, which happened around 6:05 p.m., initially blocked all lanes of traffic on Knox Abbott Drive. According to Cayce Police, the truck was traveling too fast for conditions and turned over, hitting a car.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officials said two lanes of traffic -- one southbound and one northbound -- were open, and they anticipated having all lanes open within a couple of hours.

Minor injuries were sustained from the accident, officials say.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the the accident and officials say charges are expected to follow.

© 2018 WLTX