One dead after truck hits dirt bike on Hardscrabble Road

The accident happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday on Hardscrabble Road near Carrie Anderson Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Northeast Columbia Friday night.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday on Hardscrabble Road near Carrie Anderson Road.

Troopers say the driver of a 2012 Chevy truck was traveling north on secondary 83 while the driver of a Kawasaki dirt bike was traveling south on the same road.

Authorities say the truck was attempting to turn left on Carrie Anderson Road when it hit the dirt bike.

The driver of the dirt bike, who was not wearing a helmet was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered in the accident.