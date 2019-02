LEXINGTON, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 20 caused delays for hours Wednesday evening.

An 18-wheeler jackknifed in the westbound lanes near Exit 58, which is the U.S. 1 exit. Photos from the scene show the trailer on the vehicle nearly split in half.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic had to be diverted to Augusta Road/ Highway 1 at Exit 58 while crews cleaned up the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the collision haven't been announced yet.