LEXINGTON, S.C. — A crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 20 is causing delays Wednesday evening.

All westbound lanes on I-20 are closed near Exit 58 due to the crash, which appears to be the result of a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Augusta Road/ Highway 1 at Exit 58. Troopers say to expect delays throughout rush hour as crews clear the scene.