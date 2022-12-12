Truck slams into Irmo building, comes out other side

Officials say several walls are "substantially damaged" and the building is structurally unstable. Irmo Fire crews are working to secure it.

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo public safety officials are working to secure a building on St. Andrews Road after a truck slammed into the building and came out the other side.

A vehicle traveling "at a high rate of speed" ran into Minnie's Auto Repair and came out the other side, according to the Irmo Fire District.

Officials say several walls are "substantially damaged" and the building is structurally unstable. Irmo Fire crews are working to secure it.

One person was transported by Lexington County EMS, according to officials.