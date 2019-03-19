HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in Horry County responded to a truck inside a home last week.

Photos from the department's Twitter show the front of the truck, and some of its bed, as it sat stuck inside the home's wall. Another photo also shows damage to the home's garage.

The department says they received helped from several agencies to resolve the situation "safely."

"Every call for service is different, but together we can work it out."

No details regarding what lead up to the crash were immediately available.