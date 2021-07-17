One dead after truck strikes tree in Clarendon County

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling south on SC 260 when the truck ran off the road and struck a tree.

MANNING, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident near Manning Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday on South Carolina Highway 260 near Sweet Pea Lane, 2 miles south of Manning, according to Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling south on SC 260 when the truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.