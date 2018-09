Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia crews are on the scene after a truck got caught under a train trestle Thursday afternoon.

The Columbia Fire Department says Whaley Street is currently closed at Assembly Street.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Whaley Street closed to traffic at Assembly due to truck stuck under train trestle. @ColumbiaPDSC on scene pic.twitter.com/ot4xcjSWMs — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) September 6, 2018

No one was injured in the incident, according to Columbia police.

