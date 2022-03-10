Trucking companies gas costs skyrocket, forcing them to make tough decisions

Diesel costs have risen almost a dollar in just a week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diesel costs have risen .75cents in the last week, and that hit at the pump is hitting the hip pockets of those in the trucking industry.

According to Columbia truck driver, John Dias it's costing him an extra $1000 to fill up his semi- truck, saying he's feeling the pain at the pump. “Its impacting me and my business pretty hard," said Dias.

He went on to say, “So that jumps up tremendously from the $1840 to $2893, so that’s a little over a $1000 more I would spend on fuel a week.”

Trucking for six years, Dias drives 3000 miles a week, he says that’s more than 520 gallons of fuel.

“I am hauling your chickens, your food, your fruits and vegetables," he said.

Michael Nicolson from The Moving Squad says it costs $2,200 to fill up his nine trucks, saying, “We were a little more than $700 more than we normally do, to fill up all the trucks.”

He says, right now, they're doing everything they can to keep their trucks fueled, "Figure out the best thing we can do to keep everybody moving, cause we still have all our families to take of as well.”

Nicolson says because of regulated moving company tariffs, Michael says the company is having to eat those added fuel costs.

“You can’t charge one penny above or below what your posted tariff is," he said.

Rick Todd from the South Carolina Trucking Association says, the state’s truck driver and equipment shortage combined with sky high petrol prices, is adding pressure to the system.