True Crime Chronicles podcast of George Stinney

WLTX anchor Darci Strickland talks about the case on the Vault Studios podcast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A true crime podcast about the life,trial and murder of 14-year-old George Stinney from Clarendon County is available.

TEGNA owns Vault Studios which produces True Crime Chronicles, a weekly podcast that many times pulls information from our local stations.

The latest podcast dropped and it’s the story of George Stinney, the 14-year-old Clarendon County boy who was executed in 1944.

A link to the podcast can be found here.

His murder trial had lasted less than a day, and all 12 jurors were white men. Seventy years later, the case was reopened.