True Crime Chronicles podcast of George Stinney

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A true crime podcast about the life,trial and murder of 14-year-old George Stinney from Clarendon County is available.
The latest podcast dropped and it’s the story of George Stinney, the 14-year-old Clarendon County boy who was executed in 1944.
His murder trial had lasted less than a day, and all 12 jurors were white men. Seventy years later, the case was reopened.
WLTX has done many stories about the case over the years and when Vault Studios began searching for answers and contacts in order to tell the story, they naturally called Darci Strickland.