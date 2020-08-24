x
True Crime Chronicles podcast of George Stinney

WLTX anchor Darci Strickland talks about the case on the Vault Studios podcast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A true crime podcast about the life,trial and murder of 14-year-old George Stinney from Clarendon County is available.

TEGNA owns Vault Studios which produces True Crime Chronicles, a weekly podcast that many times pulls information from our local stations. 

The latest podcast dropped and it’s the story of George Stinney, the 14-year-old Clarendon County boy who was executed in 1944.

His murder trial had lasted less than a day, and all 12 jurors were white men. Seventy years later, the case was reopened.

WLTX has done many stories about the case over the years and when Vault Studios began searching for answers and contacts in order to tell the story, they naturally called Darci Strickland.

Memorial service for George Stinney Jr.