COLUMBIA, S.C. — When a Columbia apartment complex experienced gas leaks last week, hundreds of residents were displaced. Now, they are receiving support from around the city.

The Columbia Housing Authority says they are working to "find the best possible solution" for the 411 residents — 212 families — evacuated from Allen Benedict Court on January 18.

The evacuation came after gas leaks were reported in the complex, and two people were found dead inside.

Currently, those residents are in temporary housing at seven hotels in the Columbia area, according to the CHA.

Each of those locations is equipped with a staff member to "ensure that the residents are receiving all the services offered and the support they need during this transitory period." A 24-hour CHA satellite office is also available at the Cecil Tillis Center.

As these families undergo this uncertain time, organization and businesses around Columbia are stepping in to make the transition as painless as possible.

According to the CHA, residents received cash cards for meals, and churches and other business have also provided money and assistance.

When it comes to transportation, Richland County School District One is providing rides for students to and from school. Each resident also received a 31-day pass from the COMET, with trips from the housing locations to places around Columbia.

American Red Cross is also stationed at the Cecil Tillis Center to assist any residents who may need it.

“Please know that Columbia Housing Authority appreciates all the agencies, organizations, churches, and businesses that are providing services and resources to those impacted," said CHA attorney Bob Coble. "This shows how committed the community is to its fellow residents. It’s the true spirit of Columbia."