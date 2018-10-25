Lexington, SC (WLTX) - For the second time, a principal right here in the Midlands was named the "National Principal of the Year" — and this it was at River Bluff High School.

As students packed the gymnasium for what many thought was a pep rally for an upcoming football game, the excitement began to fill the air. But when Dr. Lucas Clump, principal of River Bluff High School, entered the room, a loud chant of his name came over the crowd.

The beloved administrator says he could feel the love, but had no idea the surprise that was in store.

Midway through the ceremony a phone call from the U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos came with a special announcement.

"I'm very pleased and privileged to be able to call you and congratulate you on being the 2019 Principal of the Year," Devos announced to the packed gym.

With friends and family in attendance, along state dignitaries like Governor Henry McMaster, the crowd erupted in applause, and gave the principal a standing ovation.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals awards this honor every year to a deserving principal in the nation who is transforming their school through academics and compassion and care for their community.

"I was not prepared to receive this reward today it was truly a humbling surprise," Clump said. "When I came in and to be able to hear them chanting, it certainly echoes the love I know they have of me and me for them and that love is really deep. To love someone doesn't necessarily just play out in words but in actions and we know that emotion is something very powerful."

Clump has been the principal at River Bluff for the past 7 years. He spent the first 2 years planning how they wanted the school to be ran before they officially opened the doors in 2013.

Clump has several wishes for not just his students, but for students across the nation.

"My greatest hope for my students at River Bluff and around our country is that they leave our walls a better person and that contribution to a better world not just be about prosperity but about leaving a legacy," he said.

© 2018 WLTX