Former President Donald Trump to visit South Carolina on Saturday

Trump will be in Columbia for an event to kick off his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting at noon on Saturday roads around Columbia will be closed in preparation for former president Donald Trump's visit to the State House.

From Senate Street to Sumter and Main, all roads leading to the capital will be shut down.

The event is private and invitation only, but according to Trump's campaign team, the event is to announce the South Carolina leadership team for the 2024 campaign, and to celebrate the one-year mark to the state's 'First in the South' Republican primary.

Richland County GOP Executive Committeewoman, Eaddy Roe-Willard says she and the rest of her party are happy to welcome any republican running for president including the former president.

"I think it's going to be a great kick-off to the presidential primary season," Willard stated. "It's always great when you can be together with a lot of like-minded Republicans and conservatives. It'll be great to hear what President Trump has to say."

The event is expected to start at 3 p.m. Public access to the State House will be limited.

Trump is kicking off these campaign events in New Hampshire on Saturday morning then he will fly into South Carolina.

"We're very proud of South Carolina being the first in the south," Willard said with a smile. "What people don't realize is that South Carolina is just a microcosm of the nation."

However, the South Carolina Democrat Party believes it is odd that trump is getting to campaign inside the state house. Party leader, Trav Robertson says he believes the event is not legal.

"The truth is, it's right here," Robertson said as he picked up a piece of paper. "It says it in the statute that it's illegal, and we're going to make sure that they either reimburse the state of South Carolina or we're going to file complaints with the State Ethics Commission and potentially the Federal Election Commission."

In response, Willard says if the event was illegal, the space would not have been able to be reserved in the State House.