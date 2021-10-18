Trunk or Treat organizers prep for possible mask mandate extension in Orangeburg

While families are preparing to grab their candy and costumes, the City of Orangeburg could be requiring them to bring an extra item.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Halloween will take place for the second time during the pandemic later this month.

While families and organizations plan to celebrate the holiday, the City of Orangeburg is expected to discuss extending its emergency ordinance to require masks in establishments and at gatherings during Tuesday's regular council meeting.

"We want to make the community a safer place and have kids come to a fun environment," said Devaun Walker, Partner of Lucid Lion Entertainment Group

The entertainment group is hosting a hip-hop trunk or event at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds to curb violence. Depending on what council does, Walker says the event will follow safety protocols. He says the event is supposed to introduce people to African American culture while having a fun time reducing crime.

"It does impact us in some ways, but it's all about bringing communities together safely," Walker said. "We have to follow these protocols so that everyone can have a safe-fun time in this environment."

"It helps spotlight our lifestyle so we will feel accepted into these communities because it's all about the peace and love of everyone," explained Walker.