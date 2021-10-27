Turn 90, previously Turning Leaf, opens new Midlands location

Officials say opening a second location means Turn 90 will be able provide assistance to more men returning home from prison across South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wednesday morning, a special open house was held to celebrate a program dedicated to turning lives around.

Turn 90, previously known as Turning Leaf, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Midlands location on Monday.

The program helps men at the highest risk of getting arrested again find a new direction for life using behavioral therapy, transitional employment and job placement.

Officials with the organization say opening a second location means Turn 90 will provide its unique program to more men returning home from prison across South Carolina.

"There's talent here," said South Carolina governor Henry McMaster. "But, what we have to do is to teach those who have not been taught how to use their talent and how to put it to work for them, their families and the next generation that will be becoming behind them and watching them."

