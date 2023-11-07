Nuangola native Lt. Col. James Harvey III spoke with Newswatch 16 about his many accomplishments, including reaching the age of 100.

Example video title will go here for this video

NUANGOLA, Pa. — Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel James Harvey III has a lot to add to his list of achievements.

He was a part of the first all-African American squadron, was the first African American to fly a combat mission over Korea, and has a Congressional Gold Medal.

But Harvey says reaching his 100th birthday on Thursday, July 13th, means a lot more.

"100 is better than the Congressional Gold Medal. And because it takes a little more to attain 100," he told Newswatch 16 from his home in Colorado over a video call.

Harvey grew up in Nuangola and attributes some of his success to his roots in Mountain Top.

"I had a good childhood growing up. It probably had to do with my surroundings out in the country," explained Harvey. "Fresh air, fresh veggies, and the people. The people meant a lot. Had they been the other way, racist, maybe things wouldn't be the same as they are today. So I attribute that to people I associated with when I was a youngster."

To this day, Harvey is grateful for the way he was treated growing up in Luzerne County.

"No derogatory remarks. No nothing. I just fit right in. I was just one of the group. No problems, and I enjoyed it," he said.

It was that respect he was shown here that stays with him, and he says it is something we all can learn from.

"Well, live healthy. Treat everybody with respect, and my motto has always been 'do onto others as you would have them do onto you,' and I live by it," he said.

To the age of 100 and beyond.

"That's right. Looking forward to many more years," he added.

Harvey has not been 'home' to Pennsylvania since 2021, but he hopes to return for a visit again soon.

Instead of gifts, for his 100th birthday, he is asking folks to donate to the Red Tail Scholarship Foundation.